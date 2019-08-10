Gary Lee Stratton, 78, a resident of Pasadena for over 50 years, passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Baltimore Washington Medical Center. Mr. Stratton was born September 4, 1940 in Ashland, KY to the late Holly and Edith Stratton. He was the Owner of the Golden Key Realty in Glen Burnie. He retired from the Real Estate and Insurance Industry in the mid 2000's. He was also a member of the Real Estate Association. He enjoyed playing pool and going to the casino where he played slot machines. In addition to his parents, Mr. Stratton is preceded in death by his wife of 54 years Lucille Stratton. He is survived by his son Tony Profitt of Michigan, daughters Debbie Clark and her husband George of Glen Burnie, Patty Arnold and her husband Wayne of Tennessee, Anita Smith and her husband Don of Pasadena, Natalie O'Dowd and her husband Mike of West Virginia, Kelly Gall of Pasadena, Rachel Taylor and her husband Bob of Pasadena, brothers Roger Stratton of Pasadena, Edward Stratton of Severn, sisters Betty Young of Salisbury, MD, Debbie Stratton of Daytona, FL, 17 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. Friends may call Sunday, August 11th from 3-5 pm and 7-9 pm at Stallings Funeral Home, 3111 Mountain Road, Pasadena, MD 21122 where a service will be held Monday, August 12th at 11:00 am. Interment at Cedar Hill Cemetery immediately after the funeral services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220. For online condolences, please visit: stallingsfh.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 10, 2019