Sadly to report the sudden and untimely death of Gary (61) on July 15, 2019. Gary loved life, music and played drums all around the country. He had his art sculpture and design company known worldwide, loved to garden, travel and loved animals, especially dogs. He loved his family. He is survived by his loving wife Gayle, parents Gene R. and Carrie, sister Charlene (Jim), brother Ritchie S., nephews James E. and Jason A. Barone, many uncles, aunts, cousins and friends. Say a prayer and bid farewell, Love you, Rest in peace.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019