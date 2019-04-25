Gary "Red" Darrow of Crofton, Maryland passed away peacefully in the night on April 20, 2019 at his residence. He was born on July 1, 1947 in Binghamton, New York. He was the eldest of four children born to Robert and Elizabeth Darrow. Gary is survived by his life companion of 13 years, Cathy Flanders. He also leaves behind one daughter, Alexandra Darrow, and step daughter Cassandra Hayes along with four grandchildren Starla, Liam, Sadie and Logan and his three sisters Patricia, Rebecca and Susan, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Gary graduated from Warrensville High School in 1965 and went on to play basketball for Cederville College in Ohio while earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Accounting. He was drafted into the military in 1970 and served as an Army non-com in Germany and Vietnam until he was honorably discharged in 1974. In addition to being an accomplished Accountant, Gary worked as a customer service manager for several car dealerships. For the last 12 years, he worked as Store Manager for Waugh Chapel Mart where he made many friends who knew him as a supportive and loving man. Family will receive friends on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 1pm to 2:30pm at Beall Funeral Home, 6512 Crain Hwy. (Rt 3 South), Bowie, MD, where a funeral service will take place at 2:30pm. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to , 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060-9979. Please view and sign the family's guestbook at: www.beallfuneral.com Published in The Capital Gazette from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019