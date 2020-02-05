Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory 2973 Solomons Island Road Edgewater , MD 21037 (410)-956-4488 Celebration of Life 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory 2973 Solomons Island Road Edgewater , MD 21037 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory 2973 Solomons Island Road Edgewater , MD 21037 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Gary Hubert Shifler, 74, a resident of Riva and Edgewater, MD for 40 years, died peacefully, surrounded by his family, on February 1, 2020. He was born on March 19, 1945, in Jackson, TN to the late Sybil Mae McCarthy-Kovacs and Hubert Earl Shifler. Gary excelled in the flooring industry from 1966 to the end; building a successful business and was the CEO of Floors Inc. He was the life of the party and was always there to help others. Because of his hard-working, generous, loyal, caring, and dedication to everyone, Gary was loved by many. He was an amazing cook and you would find him behind the grill or making his famous crab dip and crab balls. He loved being with his family, watching football, playing cards, and always like to show off by beating most of us playing pool. Gary also enjoyed being on his boat and going out on the water. Whoever he took out, he always got pleasure spoiling them for a day going boating, fishing, eating crabs and having a few beers! There were always lots of laughter, fun, and silly moments that we all just treasured. Gary's favorite place and hang out was Mike's Crab House. You could find him there hanging out with all his buddies, playing all those silly bowling games, and having fun doing a little gambling. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two stepfathers, Robert McCarthy and Steven Kovacs; a daughter, Shelley Anne Hall; and a granddaughter Jennifer Jolene Simmons. Gary is survived by seven children, Patricia Jean (Rocky) Nichols, Gary Stephen Shifler, Nicole Louise (Brendan) McMahon, Rachale Mae (Andrew) Van Wicklen, Ryan Gary Shifler, Christopher Terry Hardesty, and Jeffrey Michael Hardesty; six siblings, Walter Earl Shifler, Patricia Gale van den Berg, Dianne Lynn (Danny) McMillan, Billy Steven (Cathy) Shifler, Michael Patrick (Kiko) McCarthy, and Kathleen McCarthy (Terry) Ray; 14 grandchildren, Matthew Robert (Sara) Farrell, Sara Anne (Mike) De Los Santos, Caitlin Marie (Brian) Pullin, Amber Christin Holman, Joseph Patrick (Kelly) Holman, Tayler Rene Hands, Haley Jean Hands, Keegan John McMahon, Ronan Shifler McMahon, Declan O'Donnell McMahon, Mason Andrew Van Wicklen, Ryan Wade Shifler, Samuel James Shifler, and Olivia Grace Shifler; four great-grandchildren, Victoria Lynn De Los Santos, Brianna Leigh De Los Santos, Aliyah Harper De Los Santos, and Logan Robert Farrell; and many nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to celebrate Gary's life at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD on Friday, February 7, 2020, from 12 pm until his funeral service begins at 2 pm. A reception will immediately follow the funeral service at Michael's South River, 3027 Riva Rd, Riva, MD 21140. Online guestbook available at:

Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 5, 2020

