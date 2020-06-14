Gary R. Wasson died May 19, 2020 in Naples, Florida. Born January 26, 1941, in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, he was the son of S. Carson and Fern (Reed) Wasson. Gary was a graduate of Tamaqua High School, Goldie Beacom College, and Lebanon Valley College. He worked for the Internal Revenue Service in Indianapolis, Indiana, the General Accounting Office, and several CPA firms in the Washington, DC area. After beginning a career in the automobile dealership business in Maryland, he worked as comptroller, systems administrator, and general manager at several dealerships. He retired from Criswell Acura/Audi of Annapolis, MD in 2010. Gary had also served over 10 years in the US Army Reserves. Gary married Barbara Garrison in 1971. They raised their family in Springfield, VA, before moving to Maryland in 1983 to live in the Whitehurst community in Severna Park, MD, for the next 27 years. Gary and Barbara moved to Naples, Florida, in 2010. Gary is survived by his wife of 48 years, Barbara; his son and daughter-in-law Jonathan and Suzanne Wasson of Powhatan, VA; his grandchildren Gabrielle and Hayden also of Powhatan; a sister Virginia Long of Tamaqua, PA; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and a son, Michael L. Wasson. Services and burial will be held at a later date in Free Union, VA. For on line condolences go to www.legacyoptions.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jun. 14, 2020.