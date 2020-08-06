Gayle Lonergan Murray, of Crofton, Maryland died peacefully August 2, 2020 from effects of her fronto-temporal dementia. Gayle was born in Harrisonburg, VA in 1943 and came to Annapolis as a young girl with her parents, Ed and Betty Lonergan, when her father was appointed County Manager of Anne Arundel County. Gayle went to school at St. Mary's. She met Denis Murray in high school, and they married in 1961; they celebrated their 59th anniversary in June. Their lives have been blessed with 4 children, Betsy Russo, Denis Murray, Jr, Reilly Murray, and Brigit Murray, who sadly died in 1998. There are 9 grandchildren and 5 greatgrandchildren. All the family lives nearby and have always been close to Mimi, as Gayle was called by the family. Gayle and her business partner, Marge Hardy, owned and operated the Children's Centre, in Crofton for many years, and still own the Children's Centre in Bowie, which the next generation now operates. Denis and Gayle have also been blessed with a number of dear friends of more than 50 years of friendship. Because of covid there will only be a family gathering at this time; when covid is over there will be a memorial service. Gayle supported Radcliffe Creek School of Chestertown, MD, which has greatly benefitted great-granddaughter Olivia. Donations may be made in Gayle's honor at RadcliffeCreekSchool.org
.