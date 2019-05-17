Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gayle Richardson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gayle Ann Richardson, 82, of Green Spring, WV, formerly of Arnold, MD and Charleston WV, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019, at the home of her daughter, Cheryl A. Cannon and husband Joseph Cannon.Born in Charleston, WV, on September 25, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Virginia (Moore) and Thomas Blackshire. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Rebecca Mayer; a son-in-law, Dean Wagner; and brothers, Blake, Robert, and Joseph Blackshire.Gayle was a graduate of Charleston High School in Charleston, WV. Following high school, she attended Morris Harvey College, now the University of Charleston. Gayle was a Graphic Artist for 22 years at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, MD. She loved spending time with her family, making unique hand-crafted jewelry, reading and studying World War II history, and, in her youth, boating on the Chesapeake Bay.In addition to her daughter Cheryl, Gayle is survived by her oldest daughter Lisa Miller and her husband David; daughter Pamela Wagner; and former son-in-law, John Mayer. She was devoted to her four grandchildren: Leah Heck and husband Ian, Lauren Wagner, Emily Miller Urruchi and husband Alvaro, and Dr. Katherine Miller. She also leaves behind three great-grandchildren: Dean Wagner, Sophia Wagner, and Harland Heck.A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Centenary United Methodist Church, 6248 Shady Side Road, Shady Side, MD, 20764. Sympathy flowers can be delivered to the church the morning of the service.Condolences for the family may be left at

www.ScarpelliFH.com in Cumberland, MD. Published in The Capital Gazette from May 17 to May 19, 2019

