Guest Book View Sign Service Information Barranco & Sons, P.A. Severna Park Funeral Home - Severna Park 495 Ritchie Highway Severna Park , MD 21146 (410)-647-2400 Send Flowers Obituary

Gene Everett Floyd, 88 of Anne Arundel County, passed away peacefully on May 15, 2019, two days before the passing of his bride Marcine Swaim Floyd. Gene is survived by his five children; Marcie Shenton, Nancy Floyd Prue, Barbara Floyd, Kay Floyd and Ken Floyd. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Gene established his home in Anne Arundel County with his wife, Marcine, after serving his country in the United States Air Force. During their 68 years of marriage, Gene and Marcine enjoyed exploring the United States by car, and were especially pleased to have visited all of the Presidential libraries as well as all 50 states. Gene's other hobbies included boating and gardening. Gene was well known for his beautiful garden that contained over 300 azaleas, and his collection of turtle figurines (numbering over 400).As a real estate consultant, appraiser, developer, broker & investor, Gene devoted his career to the betterment of the community around him. Gene served as the Glen Burnie Urban Renewal Director from 1979-1984. He served on the Board of Trustees at Anne Arundel Community College from 1990 to 2009. Mr. Floyd was elected President of the Northern Anne Arundel County Chamber of Commerce in 1965 and reelected in 1987. He was elected to the Anne Arundel County Business Hall of Fame in 2010. Gene passionately helped others and held many positions within and around the communities of North Glen, Glen Burnie, and Severna Park. Friends may visit on Wednesday May 22 from 2:00-4:00 pm and 6:00-8:00 pm at Barranco & Sons Funeral Home in Severna Park, MD. The funeral service will be held on Thursday May 23 at 12:30 PM at Severna Park Baptist Church.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in memory of Gene to: Anne Arundel Community College Foundation, 101 College Parkway, Arnold MD 21012. Online condolences may be made at

Gene Everett Floyd, 88 of Anne Arundel County, passed away peacefully on May 15, 2019, two days before the passing of his bride Marcine Swaim Floyd. Gene is survived by his five children; Marcie Shenton, Nancy Floyd Prue, Barbara Floyd, Kay Floyd and Ken Floyd. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Gene established his home in Anne Arundel County with his wife, Marcine, after serving his country in the United States Air Force. During their 68 years of marriage, Gene and Marcine enjoyed exploring the United States by car, and were especially pleased to have visited all of the Presidential libraries as well as all 50 states. Gene's other hobbies included boating and gardening. Gene was well known for his beautiful garden that contained over 300 azaleas, and his collection of turtle figurines (numbering over 400).As a real estate consultant, appraiser, developer, broker & investor, Gene devoted his career to the betterment of the community around him. Gene served as the Glen Burnie Urban Renewal Director from 1979-1984. He served on the Board of Trustees at Anne Arundel Community College from 1990 to 2009. Mr. Floyd was elected President of the Northern Anne Arundel County Chamber of Commerce in 1965 and reelected in 1987. He was elected to the Anne Arundel County Business Hall of Fame in 2010. Gene passionately helped others and held many positions within and around the communities of North Glen, Glen Burnie, and Severna Park. Friends may visit on Wednesday May 22 from 2:00-4:00 pm and 6:00-8:00 pm at Barranco & Sons Funeral Home in Severna Park, MD. The funeral service will be held on Thursday May 23 at 12:30 PM at Severna Park Baptist Church.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in memory of Gene to: Anne Arundel Community College Foundation, 101 College Parkway, Arnold MD 21012. Online condolences may be made at www.barrancofuneralhome.com Published in The Capital Gazette on May 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close