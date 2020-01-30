|
Dr. Gene Stevenson, aged 77, of Bowie, died January 20, 2020 of cancer at Anne Arundel Medical Center, Annapolis, MD. Gene was born July, 7, 1942 to George and Carolyn Stevenson. He was raised in Darlington, Wisconsin. Gene graduated from the University of Wisconsin and went on to receive his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from Iowa State. Following his veterinary training, he served two years as a Captain in the US Army Veterinary Corps during the Vietnam War. Gene was the proud owner of the Odenton Veterinary Hospital in Odenton, MD for the past 26 years. Gene enjoyed spending time with his family and reading. He also enjoyed walking, kayaking, and spending time in the outdoors. Having been raised on a farm, his deep passion for animals (especially English Bulldogs) began early and never wavered throughout his life. Survivors include his wife of 46 years Elaine; his two daughters Kelly (Ben) Postle of Pittsford, NY and Jenny (Travis) Doyle of Alpharetta, GA; four grandchildren, Helena, Ethan, Mary Piper and Luke; one brother George of Darlington; and five nieces and nephews. A service was held on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Beall Funeral Home, Bowie, MD; interment Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Crownsville, MD. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be directed to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund, 34 Washington Street, Suite 310, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 (www.curealz.org). Please view and sign the families guest book at; www.beallfuneral.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020