Service Information Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home 421 Crain Highway, S.E. Glen Burnie , MD 21061 (410)-766-2200 Memorial Gathering 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home 421 Crain Highway, S.E. Glen Burnie , MD 21061 Memorial service 8:00 PM Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home 421 Crain Highway, S.E. Glen Burnie , MD 21061 Obituary

Gene R."Bud" Pearson was born May 3, 1934 in Baltimore, MD to the late Delmas Pearson and Elizabeth Affeldt Nevaker and he lived most of his life in Northern Anne Arundel County. A proud member of Teamsters Local #557, Bud worked for Consolidated Freightways for 47 year prior to his retirement in 1997. He was a state champion rodeo truck driver and made several trips to the nationals. Mr. Pearson was especially proud of the fact that he never received a ticket or was involved in an accident. He loved building things, helping others by fixing small engines and other work he did in his garage shop. Bud also enjoyed gardening, walking his dogs and was an avid Ravens and Orioles fan. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his son Gary Pearson, his infant son Gene R. Pearson, Jr. , grandson Maxwell Pearson and his brother Dave Pearson. Bud is survived by his loving wife of 66 years Carrie B. Pearson of Millersville, children Charlene Barone (Jim) of Millersville, Ritchie Pearson of Millersville, brothers Bob Affeldt of West Virginia, Don Nevaker of Millersville, sisters Lillian Shanahan of Sykesville, Esther Thorpe of PA, Janice Hoobler of Baltimore and grandchildren James (Donya) and Jason Barone. Mr. Pearson passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Say a prayer and bid farewell, Love you, Rest in peace. Memorial contributions to the will be appreciated by the family. A memorial gathering will be held from 6-8 PM with memorial service at 8 PM on Monday, December 16, 2019 at the family owned Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, 421 Crain Hwy. SE, Glen Burnie, MD 21061

