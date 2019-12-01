Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geoffrey Comber. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Geoffrey James Comber, of Annapolis, Maryland, died on November 21, 2019. He was 89 years old. He was preceded in death by his first wife and childhood sweetheart, Patricia M. Hunt, and by his brother, Vincent Albert Comber. He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Mary Pat Justice, and by his son, Geoffrey John( Debi) Comber and four grandchildren, Geoffrey Alexander, Joshua, James, and Jaden. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, and other relatives in England. He was born on October 24, 1930, in Erith, Kent, England, to the late Wilfred Charles Comber and Dorothy E. M. Noake. Geoffrey had fond memories of sailing on the Thames near his home and hiking the hills in the lake district. After WWII, he did his military duty in the bomb disposal unit of the British army. He earned several medals for marksmanship. In 1954, he graduated from the Royal College of Music, London. He was awarded a Fulbright scholarship to attend Ohio State University where he received graduate and post-graduate degrees in music and philosophy. He began his teaching career at Huron University College, London, Ontario. In 1965, he joined St. John's College in Annapolis where he taught for 25 years. He was an assistant dean of students at the college and the first director of the Annapolis Graduate Institute. Along with two colleagues from St. John's, he founded and was the first president of the Touchstones Discussion Project. The Touchstones Discussion Project is an educational program used internationally and translated into numerous foreign languages. Geoffrey enjoyed concerts, Gilbert and Sullivan operettas, and playing piano duets and trios with friends. He and Mary Pat traveled extensively and made lifelong friends in India, Sri Lanka, and New Zealand. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. John's College Graduate Institute in Annapolis or to the Touchstones Discussion Project. A celebration of Geoffrey's life will be held at a later date. Published in The Capital Gazette on Dec. 1, 2019

