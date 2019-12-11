Dr. George Ashcroft Williamson, 66, of Severna Park, Maryland (formerly of Sulphur Springs, Texas) passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at home while surrounded by his loving family and friends. He was born on February 5, 1953 in Dallas, Texas to Joe A Williamson and Ann A Williamson. He graduated from Sulphur Springs High School in 1971. He attended Texas A&M University where he was a member of the Corps of Cadets and graduated from Texas Tech University with a Bachelor of Science in 1975. He earned his Doctorate in Medicine from Texas Tech University in 1983. Dr. Williamson completed his internship and residency at Medstar Harbor Hospital (formerly South Baltimore General Hospital) and began practicing as an OB/GYN in the Glen Burnie/Pasadena area. During his career as a doctor, he was the Chairman of the Medical Executive Committee at Medstar Harbor Hospital from 2013 through 2017. Dr. Williamson was a mentor to countless medical professionals in training and a respected colleague. George proudly achieved the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest honor in the Boy Scouts of America. He was an avid dog-lover and fisherman and enjoyed spending time by the water. George loved attending baseball games with friends and family and would spend hours listening to music. He was passionate about his lifelong work in healthcare, particularly his obstetrical specialty. Whenever George was not working, he was spending time with his girls. George was a beloved husband of twenty nine years to his wife Joyce A Williamson; loving father to his daughters Olivia A Williamson, Lane M Williamson, and Grace A Williamson; and dear brother to Bill A Williamson. He is preceded in death by his brother John E Williamson and his parents. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Family and friends may visit on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 3-5 and 7-9pm at Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A., 495 Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park, MD, 21146. A funeral Service will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11am at Woods Memorial Presbyterian Church, 611 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, Severna Park, MD, 21146. Interment will be in Sulphur Springs, Texas. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Dr. George Williamson to the National Osteoporosis Foundation 251 18th Street S, Suite 630, Arlington, VA, 22202 https://my.nof.org/donate
Published in The Capital Gazette on Dec. 11, 2019