Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Barry Lawrik. View Sign Service Information Lasting Tributes 814 Bestgate Road Annapolis , MD 21401 (410)-897-4852 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM All Hallows' Episcopal Parish, the Chapel campus 864 West Central Avenue (Rt 214) Davidsonville , MD View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM All Hallows' Episcopal Parish 864 West Central Avenue (Rt 214) Davidsonville , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

On Monday, August 26, 2019 George B. Lawrik "Buzzy" died peacefully in Hospice Care in Rockville, Maryland. He was 73. Surviving are his mother Beverly Lawrik; and his siblings Gary Lawrik (Margot) of Annapolis, Jody Newman (Sam), Robert Lawrik of Sunset Beach, North Carolina and Patricia Harper (Richard) of Denver, Colorado. George was born in Washington, D.C. on September 14, 1945. He graduated from Richard Montgomery High School, Rockville, MD in 1964, was a computer programmer for the U.S. Government until his unfortunate accident which left him a quadriplegic. Despite his circumstances he always maintained a positive outlook on life. George was a resident at Potomac Valley Nursing and Wellness Center for the past 43 years and will be remembered as the "unofficial greeter". He was also a life long fan of the Washington Redskins. The family will receive visitors at 10:00 AM on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at All Hallows' Episcopal Parish, the Chapel campus, 864 West Central Avenue (Rt 214), Davidsonville, Maryland. The memorial service will begin at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution in George's name to Montgomery Hospice, Casey House, 1355 Picard Drive, Suite 100, Rockville, Maryland, 20850.

On Monday, August 26, 2019 George B. Lawrik "Buzzy" died peacefully in Hospice Care in Rockville, Maryland. He was 73. Surviving are his mother Beverly Lawrik; and his siblings Gary Lawrik (Margot) of Annapolis, Jody Newman (Sam), Robert Lawrik of Sunset Beach, North Carolina and Patricia Harper (Richard) of Denver, Colorado. George was born in Washington, D.C. on September 14, 1945. He graduated from Richard Montgomery High School, Rockville, MD in 1964, was a computer programmer for the U.S. Government until his unfortunate accident which left him a quadriplegic. Despite his circumstances he always maintained a positive outlook on life. George was a resident at Potomac Valley Nursing and Wellness Center for the past 43 years and will be remembered as the "unofficial greeter". He was also a life long fan of the Washington Redskins. The family will receive visitors at 10:00 AM on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at All Hallows' Episcopal Parish, the Chapel campus, 864 West Central Avenue (Rt 214), Davidsonville, Maryland. The memorial service will begin at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution in George's name to Montgomery Hospice, Casey House, 1355 Picard Drive, Suite 100, Rockville, Maryland, 20850. Published in The Capital Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close