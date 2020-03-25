Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Beall. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

George Thomas "Tommy" Beall, 56, of Riva, MD passed away on March 22, 2020. Tommy passed on his mother's birthday surrounded by loved ones at his home of 27 years. Born on October 29, 1963 in Cheverly, MD to the late Ernest and Linda Beall, Tommy, also known as "Brush", attended South River High School and took classes at Montgomery Community College. He proudly worked as a building engineer at the National Institute of Health for 25 years. Tommy was an avid football and Nascar fan who followed the Washington Redskins and Dale Earnhart Sr. and Jr. He also enjoyed riding motorcycles, hunting, painting, and bowling. Tommy was faithful to the Chesapeake Christian Fellowship in Davidsonville, MD. He was a 32-year member of the Kingsman Motorcycle Club. He was also a member of the Annapolis Moose Lodge #296 and the Kent Island Elks Club , where he would participate regularly in their annual turkey shoot. Tommy is survived by his best friend for the past 34 years and loving wife for the past 22 years, Karen Beall; one son and two daughters, Thomas "Eddie", Christina, and Lindsey Beall; two grandchildren, Chloe and Cruz Aisquith. three brothers and one sister, Stephen, Franklin, and Russell Beall, and Patricia Taylor. The family would also like to recognize Patricia Fritz, who lovingly assisted in taking care of Tommy for the last few years. Due to the coronavirus restrictions, a memorial will be held for Tommy at a later date. Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 25, 2020

