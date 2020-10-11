George Benoit, 75, of Arnold, Maryland, died October 3, 2020 at Anne Arundel Medical Center. He was born January 20, 1945 at Charleroi-Monessen Hospital in Charleroi, Pennsylvania and grew up in nearby Dunlevy. He was the son of the late Raymond and Rebecca Benoit. Coming from a humble upbringing, as a young man, George worked hard to put himself through undergraduate school where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Physics from California University of Pennsylvania. He went on to obtain a Master of Science in Physics and Masters in Human Resources Management. In 1978, he moved to Annapolis, Maryland and raised four children with his first wife, Patricia, who preceded him in death in 2004. He worked as an electrical engineer for IIT Research Institute (later Alion Science and Technology) for many years. In recent years, he worked as a subcontractor for Exelis and Peraton, Inc. George was a volunteer soccer coach for the Cape St. Claire community in Annapolis, Maryland where he lived for over 25 years. He also enjoyed gardening, bike riding, writing poetry, and chess club during his time there. An avid and gifted writer, he took many courses at the Writer's Center in Bethesda, Maryland where he compiled two collections of his work entitled, "Poems from the Cave," and, "Looking for a Certain Comfort." In September 2011, George married his wife Nina. They moved to Arnold two years later. George proudly graduated from the Dogwood Acres Caring Canines Pet Therapy Certification Program in Davidsonville and volunteered with the P.A.W.S. program (People & Animals Who Serve) in Anne Arundel County and later at Anne Arundel Medical Center with his Golden-Doodles, Kallie and Maya. In his retirement, George enjoyed spending time with his wife Nina, his family and friends, and frequent pet therapy trips with his beloved dogs. George is survived by his wife, Nina Benoit, his brother Raymond Benoit, his sons Matthew Benoit and Douglas Benoit, his daughters Natalie Haviland and Allison Waggy, and his grandchildren Ashley Frounfelker, Emily Benoit, Zachary Haviland, Rebecca Benoit, Ethan Waggy, and Elizabeth Waggy. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday October 12, 2020 from 10 - 12 PM at Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home at 495 Ritchie Highway, Severna Park, MD. The funeral service will follow immediately at 12 pm. The funeral will be private for immediate family. The burial service will follow at Lakemont Memorial Gardens at 900 W Central Avenue, Davidsonville, MD. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made In Memory of George Benoit to the following organizations: Dogwood Acres Caring Canines Pet Therapy Program 439 West Central Avenue Davidsonville, MD 21035 (410) 798-4776 www.dogwoodacres.com/caring-canines
P.A.W.S. Anne Arundel County 7320 Ritchie Highway, 1st Floor Glen Burnie, MD 21061 (410) 222-0738 www.pawsaac.org
Anne Arundel Medical Center Auxilary 2001 Medical Parkway, 1st Floor Auxilary Annapolis, MD 21401 www.aahs.org/Give-Back