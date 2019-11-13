Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Broyles. View Sign Service Information Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home Pa 106 Shamrock Road Chester , MD 21619 (410)-643-2226 Visitation 10:00 AM Kent Island United Methodist Church Chester , MD View Map Service 11:00 AM Kent Island United Methodist Church Chester , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Col. (Ret USAF) G. David Broyles of Stevensville, MD, passed away on November 8th at the age of 86. He was born on August 29, 1933, in Gallipolis, Ohio to Gladys and George Broyles. David graduated from the US Naval Academy in 1956 and, shortly after, married Emily Elizabeth Haass, affectionately known as Betty. David was proud to say he fell in love at first sight to the love of his life. Their journey began at the Naval Supply School in Georgia as newlyweds and then their first tour of duty was an unaccompanied tour of Saigon, Vietnam. Betty did join him for a short time and then returned to the state pregnant with their first child, Carla. After they were stationed in Bath, Maine, where their second daughter Beth was born, he transferred into the Air Force Logistics Command. He was stationed in many different places with Lydia born in Ohio and Valerie in New Jersey. During his service with the Air Force, he was selected for Post graduate education and received his master's degree at the University of Maryland and his doctorate degree at the University of Alabama in accounting, finance and economics. He loved traveling all over the world especially when he was stationed at the Pentagon and held the title Executive to the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force. David retired as a colonel after a 20-year career in the Air Force, moved 11 different times, and was proud to serve his country. His highest military decoration was the Legion of Merit while additionally having been awarded the Joint Services Commendation Medal and Air Force Commendation Medal. He was also proud to be inducted in the Millersport High School's Hall of Fame. Upon leaving the service he joined his father-in-law in a clearing and excavation company named Haass and Broyles Excavators. This company did the excavating for many public and private projects around the Washington, DC area, most notably, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on the DC Mall. David loved his house on the Chesapeake Bay that he called Higher Ground, across from his alma mater, the US Naval Academy, going to the Florida Keys in the winter, singing, watching birds, golf, watching Jeopardy, his porch swing, politics, telling stories, sunrises, sunsets, writing poetry, going to church, Navy beating Army, and so much more but above everything else he loved his wife, his wonderful family, and his savior. He was a generous, kind-hearted man of faith who will be dearly missed. He is survived by four daughters, Carla Atchison (Don), Beth Clarke (Jim), Lydia French and Valerie Chick (Chris). He is the proud Grandpa to 14 grandchildren: Chad, Brett (Fiona), Meagan (Joseph), Grant, Keith, and Cole; Ashley (Chuck) and Ryan (Emilie); David (Sarah) and Sarah (Jacob); Christopher, Craig, Emily, and Connor and 9 great grandchildren, a niece Melissa Sherrer (David), and numerous cousins and friends. David now resides in heaven where he is experiencing joy beyond measure finally reunited with his bride, Betty, and all those whom he loved who have gone home. A service will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 11 am at the Kent Island United Methodist Church in Chester, MD, where friends and family my visit beginning at 10 am. Burial will follow in Greensboro Cemetery.

