The Capital Gazette

George E. Hall (1937 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George E. Hall.
Service Information
Chesapeake Christian Fellowshi
377 W Central Ave
Davidsonville, MD 21035
(410) 798-1413
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Chesapeake Christian Fellowship
377 W. Central Ave.
Davidsonville, MD
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

George Edward Hall, "Bubby", 82, a lifelong resident of Davidsonville passed away at his home on Sunday, November 17, 2019. Bubby was born on February 28, 1937, in Davidsonville to the late George & Jess Hall. He retired from Anne Arundel County Department of Public Works, County RoadsDivision. In addition to his parents, Bubby was preceded in death by his siblings; Gilbert, Clyde, and Lucille. He is survived by his son Dewayne Hall, Sr. and his wife Brenda,  his daughterDonna Hall, his siblings; Roland, Joseph, Ernest, Robert, Earl, Linda and Eleanor, his grandchildren; Joseph and Michael Hall, Dewayne Hall Jr. and Jennifer Hendershot. He is also survived by 12 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 10 am at Chesapeake Christian Fellowship, 377 W. Central Ave., Davidsonville, MD 21013. Online condolences may be made at: KalasFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.