George Edward Hall, "Bubby", 82, a lifelong resident of Davidsonville passed away at his home on Sunday, November 17, 2019. Bubby was born on February 28, 1937, in Davidsonville to the late George & Jess Hall. He retired from Anne Arundel County Department of Public Works, County RoadsDivision. In addition to his parents, Bubby was preceded in death by his siblings; Gilbert, Clyde, and Lucille. He is survived by his son Dewayne Hall, Sr. and his wife Brenda, his daughterDonna Hall, his siblings; Roland, Joseph, Ernest, Robert, Earl, Linda and Eleanor, his grandchildren; Joseph and Michael Hall, Dewayne Hall Jr. and Jennifer Hendershot. He is also survived by 12 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 10 am at Chesapeake Christian Fellowship, 377 W. Central Ave., Davidsonville, MD 21013. Online condolences may be made at: KalasFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019