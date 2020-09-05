1/
George Earl Brinn Sr.
George Earl Brinn, Sr., 64, a lifelong resident of Pasadena, MD, died on September 3, 2020 at the Baltimore Washington Medical Center. Mr. Brinn was born on December 31, 1955 in Baltimore, MD. He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Catherine Doxen and brother, William Brinn. He is survived by his loving wife of 14 years, Mary Brinn; loving son, George Brinn, Jr. (Violet); loving daughter, Christy Szymanski (Mark); brother, John Brinn; 4 step-children; and 13 grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, September 8 at 11:00 a.m. at New Beginnings Full Gospel Church, 739 Nabbs Creek Rd, Glen Burnie, MD 21060. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Beginnings Full Gospel Church.

Published in The Capital Gazette on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Memorial service
11:00 AM
New Beginnings Full Gospel Church
