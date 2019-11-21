|
On Monday, November 11, 2019, of Bowie MD. Loving husband of Anna M. Gardiner, father of George E. Gardiner, Jr. (Diane), grandfather of Robert Edward Gardiner, great-grandfather of Robert Edward Gardiner, Jr. and Daryl Glyn Gardiner. Also survived by a host of loving nieces, nephews and valuable friends. A service was held on November 19, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Crofton, 1690 Crofton Pkwy. Crofton, MD. Interment at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Crownsville, MD. Please view and sign the family's guestbook at: www.beallfuneral.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019