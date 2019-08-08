George Eugene Etzel "Gene", 89, a resident of Severna Park since 1954, passed away on August 3, 2019 at North Arundel Health and Rehab Center in Glen Burnie, MD. Gene was born to his parents, Joseph and Mary Ann Etzel on October 7, 1929 in Baltimore, MD. He graduated from Baltimore Polytechnic Institute in 1947 where he was captain of the football, basketball and baseball teams. In addition, he played semi pro football and basketball following high school. During the late 1940's, Gene was employed as a surveyor with Whitman and Requardt in Towson. He entered the U.S. Army in 1951 during the Korean Conflict and was married to Ruth Anne Mannion later that same year. During his time in the service, Gene received the Korean Service Medal with two Bronze Stars and the United Nations Service Medal. Following his military service, he returned as a surveyor with Whitman and Requardt. In 1955, he joined his father-in-law at Joseph G. Mannion Insurance Company which later became Etzel Insurance Agency located in Glen Burnie, MD, retiring in 1996. In addition, he had a Real Estate business with his brother, John, and was chairman of the Anne Arundel County Sanitary Commission for water and sewer. Gene was an original member of St. John the Evangelist Church and the Empire Corporation. He enjoyed crabbing, fishing, traveling, playing card games, jigsaw puzzles, vacationing in Florida and spending time with his family and friends at their Ocean City home. He had a green thumb and was very proud of his vegetable garden, sharing his bounty with numerous friends, neighbors and family. Gene is survived by his devoted son, Mark Eugene Etzel of Severna Park; dear daughter-in-law, Barbara Etzel; loving granddaughters, Dr. Erin Nicole Etzel and Eden Noelle Etzel; and dear friend, Catherine "Kitty" Barranco. He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Ruth Anne Etzel in 2002 and his brothers, John and Joseph Etzel. Family and friends may visit on Monday, August 12th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home and Cremation Care, P.A., 495 Ritchie Hwy. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 13th at St. John the Evangelist Church, 689 Ritchie Hwy. Severna Park with the interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Brooklyn Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul c/o St. John the Evangelist Church.
Published in The Capital Gazette from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2019