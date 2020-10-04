1/1
George F. Ellis Jr.
Rear Admiral George F Ellis, Jr. of Annapolis, MD and Vero Beach, FL, died at his home in Annapolis on September 24, 2020 at the age of 97. Born in Salisbury, NC he graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 1944 as a member of the class of 45. Admiral Ellis had a long and distinguished career beginning with six submarines, commanding the U.S.S. BANG and U.S.S. SIMON LAKE, Submarine Division 41, and Submarine Flotilla 7. He was the military advisor to two U.S. Ambassadors to NATO including former Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld. He ended his naval career commanding the South Atlantic Force of the U.S. Atlantic Fleet. For his complete obituary and online guest book, please visit www.johnmtaylorfuneralhome.com. Admiral Ellis was preceded in death by: his wife of 49 years, Rachael Trexler Ellis, his wife of 23 years, Carol Andrews Ellis (who passed away in July 2020); his son, George F. Ellis III. He is survived by: his daughter, Susan Snyder; five grandchildren: Whitney Ellis, Kyle Ellis, Rachael Lutze, Sarah Snyder, Heather Killinger; two great-grandsons: Ramsay and James Killinger. A private service will be held at the Naval Academy Columbarium. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society: https://www.nmcrs.org/

Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John M. Taylor Funeral Home
147 DUKE OF GLOUCESTER ST
Annapolis, MD 21401
4102634422
