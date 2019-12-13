|
George Francis Wohlgemuth of Annapolis passed away on December 10, 2019, the day before his 95th birthday, surrounded by his loving family. George was born in Baltimore, to the late George Fringer and Veronica Fitzgerald Wohlgemuth. He was raised in Annapolis, Washington, DC and New York City and spent his summers at his family's cottage on Bembe Beach in Annapolis. George attended St. Anne's Elementary School in Washington, DC and Cardinal Hayes High School in New York City. After high school he enlisted in the US Navy and served in the Pacific during World War II on the destroyer, the USS Hyman. After the war, George attended American University, where he was a member of Phi Sigma Kappa fraternity, and graduated with a degree in business from the University of Baltimore. He started his career with Lord Baltimore Press and then worked for International Paper Company for over 30 years in sales and management in Baltimore, New York, Chicago, and San Francisco. George was later president of Unette Corporation, a packaging company in Parsippany, New Jersey. In January 1955, he married Mary Honora Whelan at Immaculate Conception Church in Towson. George was a volunteer for the Summit, NJ, Red Cross, and a volunteer and generous supporter of Our House, Inc. and Bello Machre, Inc., both of which have provided loving care to his daughter Peggy. After many happy years in Winnetka, Illinois and Summit, NJ, George and Honora retired to Sherwood Forest, where he continued his love of sailing, working on his boat and puttering in his yard. He loved seeing his grandchildren off to Sherwood Forest camp and joined a group of avid Sherwood Forest walkers, participating in the annual community 5K each year until he was 85. In addition to his beloved wife, George is survived by his brother and his wife Bill and Pat Wohlgemuth of West Chester, Pennsylvania, his children George F. Wohlgemuth, Jr., of Woodstock, Vermont, James Wohlgemuth and his wife Caroline of Washington, DC, Peggy Wohlgemuth of Severn, Daniel Wohlgemuth and his wife Leigh Kettaneh, of Hollis, New Hampshire, Norie Sutor, of Sherwood Forest, and Katie Devitt, and her husband, Larry, of Sherwood Forest, 16 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by a brother and his wife, Tom and Anne Wohlgemuth, his sister and her husband, Peg and Hank Burroughs, a daughter, Mary Patricia Herse, and a son-in-law, John Cassin Sutor. A funeral mass will be held at St. John Neumann Church, 620 Bestgate Road, Annapolis, on Saturday, December 14 at 10:30 am, followed by a reception in Friendship Hall at Ginger Cove, 4000 River Crescent Drive, Annapolis. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Bello Machre, Inc., 7765 Freetown Road, Glen Burnie, Maryland 21012 or bellomachre.org.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Dec. 13, 2019
