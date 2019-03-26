Mr. George H. Krahling was born in Hanover, MD on March 21, 1938 to the late George F. Krahling and the late Katheryn E. (nee Chaney) Krahling. He resided in Linthicum, MD since he was 55 years old. Mr. George H. Krahling worked for Westinghouse doing general maintenance. He also was a volunteered for the Wingate Fire Department. When he wasn't working he enjoyed going crabbing.Mr. George H. Krahling passed away peacefully at Chesapeake Woods Center in Cambridge, MD on March 22, 2019. He leaves behind his daughter Cheryl A. Merrell of New Jersey, grandchildren Monica and Christopher Merrell and sister Joyce Bossom of Linthicum, MD. Arrangements are be handled by the family owned Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, 421 Crain Hwy SE, Glen Burnie, MD 21061. Services are private
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George H. Krahling.
Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home
421 Crain Highway, S.E.
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
410-766-2200
Published in The Capital Gazette from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019