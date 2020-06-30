On June 25, 2020, George Hadley Landes, III passed away in Harwood, MD. He was born in Virginia on February 28, 1958. In 1980, he attended James Madison University for a bachelor of arts in social work. He was a resident of Annapolis, Maryland and a devoted member of the Annapolis Evangelical Presbyterian Church. He was an associate with the International Foundation. George was a lover of Jesus first and foremost and within that his special gift was loving others. He cared deeply about what concerned others and always took to heart prayer requests that were made. He spent time volunteering at the Annapolis Jail, ministering to inmates and was a life line for others who were also struggling with cancer. Amongst his friends, George's love of and appreciation for music was legendary. He was a true connoisseur of many genres that he enjoyed. He also loved singing in his church choir and could be heard by his office mates practicing his part with gusto. Even his work involved helping people from around the US and world to connect to Jesus and each other. George was a loyal friend who will be missed. George is survived by his brother Kevin Landes and wife Marj of Falls Church, Virginia. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 6 from 10am – 12pm at the Hardesty Funeral Home, P.A. 12 Ridgely Avenue, Annapolis, MD 21401. Burial to follow at Fort Lincoln Cemetery. No more than 25 people may be allowed in the funeral home at one time and a mask must be worn. A memorial service will be held the following day, July 7th, from 1pm – 3pm at the Annapolis Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 710 Ridgely Avenue, Annapolis, MD 21401. No more than 150 people may attend the memorial service; please see Hardesty Funeral Home website for RSVP information.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store