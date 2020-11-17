George "Babe" Marshall, born in Washington D.C., passed suddenly on November 7, 2020 in Seaford, De. He had just celebrated his 88th birthday. He was born in Washington, DC, on November 01, 1932, son of the late Charles H. and Ruth (Bradley) Marshall. As a youth growing up in Northeast D.C., Babe could be found playing baseball, football, and his favorite, basketball. He was a proud member of McKinley Tech's unstoppable "Fab 5" high school basketball team. As a Corporal in the U.S. Army, Babe was stationed at Fort Knox. When he returned to D.C., he was a Reservist and received his degree from G.W. University. Sports were always a part of his life - joining, coaching, and picking up the elusive game of golf. Babe was an educator: a P.E. teacher, classroom teacher, and finally retired in the mid 80's as Hyattsville Jr. High's guidance counselor. After retiring, Babe and Liz traveled all over the U.S. and around the world. They loved going to shows and being around friends and family. Christmas was his favorite holiday, and trips to Williamsburg & Myrtle Beach were the highlights of many years. Babe & Liz lived in many places and always made friends wherever they were. They settled in Bridgeville, DE, where they were members of the Union United Methodist Church. For the past 4 years, Babe had been living at Manor House in Seaford, Delaware, where he enjoyed going out to lunch with Avis, Janet, and Ron, and visits from family & friends. He could often be found joking around with staff, talking with friends and family on the phone, or sitting in his recliner watching sports, Gun Smoke, or Wheel of Fortune. In addition to his parents, Babe was preceded in death by his beautiful wife of over 50 years, M. Elizabeth "Liz" (Erling) Marshall; and by his brother and sister-in-law, Charles E. and M. Ann (Taylor) Marshall. He is survived by his niece, Nancy (Marshall) Baecker and her husband Bill; his nephews: John Marshall and his wife Sandra and Jim Marshall and his wife Chris; and his many cousins and dear friends. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM, at Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Hardesty Chapel, 202 Laws Street, Bridgeville, DE. Interment will be private. Due to COVID restrictions, masks must be worn and social distancing protocols must be observed by all participating in any aspect of services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Alzheimer's Association
, 108 North Bedford Street, Georgetown, DE 19947, or Union United Methodist Church, 2 North Laws Street, Bridgeville, DE 19933, or any charity of choice
. Uncle Babe, your warm personality, your generosity, and your sense of humor will be missed by all who knew you. Rest in peace. Please visit Babe's Life Memorial Webpage and sign his online guestbook at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com
.