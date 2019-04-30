George James Charlsen, Sr., 98, of Linthicum a member of the world's greatest generation passed away peacefully on April 28, 2019. George was born in Newton, Kansas to the late James Guvekas and Anne (Schell) Charlsen he was adopted and raised by his step father, George Charlsen. George graduated from Newton High School in 1938. He moved to Maryland to work for Martin Marietta building airplanes. While working at Martin, he met the women who would become his beloved wife, Ethel Armacost. They were married in Oct. of 1944, a marriage that lasted for 70 years. His career at Martin Marietta was interrupted by WWII. He enlisted in the Navy and served our country on Kwajalein Island in the Marshall Islands in the Pacific. He reached the island from the main land in a LCVP landing craft. His job was desalinization; his role was crucial for survival, as the process created fresh water. He took pride in his job and the way he was treated by locals. Because fresh water was such a commodity, he received several perks, one being front row seats at the local theater. After being honorably discharged he came back, and, after a brief career in sales with Canada Dry, he began a career in HVAC. His last two major jobs were with Reeds Refrigeration and a contract with National Geographic. George loved work and worked as a hobby. He took great pride in keeping active he never stayed still. He took care of his home and property personally. However, his greatest joy came from his family. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was the rock of his family, and always displayed a quiet strength. He was a constant in his families lives, and was always there to lend a helping hand. He was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife, Ethel F. Charlsen; and his brother, Jack Charlsen. He is survived by his devoted children, Lyne Charlsen, Jim Charlsen and George Charlsen, Jr. (Michele); and his cherished grandchildren Ula Gehret, Chloe and Nick Charlsen. The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave, S.W. (at Crain Hwy), on Tuesday, April 30th , from 3-5&7-9 PM. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, May 1st, at 10:00 AM in the funeral home chapel. Entombment at Glen Haven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SPCA of Anne Arundel County. For more information please visit singletonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019