George Jaeger passed away in a tragic boating incident May 6, 2019. George was born November 5, 1942. He attended Farleigh Dickinson University and George Washington University. George served in the United States Marine Corp. He worked for many years in the hospitality industry in Washington D.C. and Annapolis. He helped to open McGarvey's Saloon in 1975 where he worked as the General Manager. George was well loved by his many friends. He was known for his gravelly voice, ready smile, and big heartedness. He was always willing to reach out to assist a friend in need…always generous with his time, companionship, and friendship. He had a quick wit and great sense of humor. All of which will be greatly missed. George was a free spirit. He was entrepreneurial in his own way. He lived life on his own terms. There will be a remembrance gathering of friends for George on Monday, June 24th, from 4 pm to 6 pm at Armadillos, 132 Dock St, Annapolis.
Published in The Capital Gazette on June 23, 2019