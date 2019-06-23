Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Jaeger. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

George Jaeger passed away unexpectedly as the result of a tragic boating incident on May 6, 2019. George was born November 5, 1942. He attended Farleigh Dickinson University and George Washington University. George also served in the United States Marine Corp. He worked in the hospitality industry in both Washington D.C. and Annapolis for many years. He helped open McGarvey's Saloon on Dock St. in 1975 where he was the General Manager. George was well loved by his many friends. He was known for his gravelly voice, ready smile, and big heartedness. We was always willing to reach out and assist friends in need. He was always generous with his time, companionship, and friendship. He had a quick wit and great sense of humor. All of which will be greatly missed. George was a free spirit. He was entrepreneurial in his own way. He lived life on his own terms. He was a kind man. There will be a remembrance gathering of friends for George at Armadillo's, 132 Dock St. in Annapolis on Monday, June 24th from 4 pm to 6 pm. A military burial will be at a later date.

George Jaeger passed away unexpectedly as the result of a tragic boating incident on May 6, 2019. George was born November 5, 1942. He attended Farleigh Dickinson University and George Washington University. George also served in the United States Marine Corp. He worked in the hospitality industry in both Washington D.C. and Annapolis for many years. He helped open McGarvey's Saloon on Dock St. in 1975 where he was the General Manager. George was well loved by his many friends. He was known for his gravelly voice, ready smile, and big heartedness. We was always willing to reach out and assist friends in need. He was always generous with his time, companionship, and friendship. He had a quick wit and great sense of humor. All of which will be greatly missed. George was a free spirit. He was entrepreneurial in his own way. He lived life on his own terms. He was a kind man. There will be a remembrance gathering of friends for George at Armadillo's, 132 Dock St. in Annapolis on Monday, June 24th from 4 pm to 6 pm. A military burial will be at a later date. Published in The Capital Gazette on June 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close