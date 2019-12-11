George John Morman, 75, of Linthicum, passed away on December 9, 2019. He was born in Baltimore to the late John and Anna Morman. He retired from General Motors on June 28, 2000 after 32 years of service and was a member of the United Autoworkers Union. George enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, watching old movies, woodworking and was an avid Ravens fan. George is survived by his devoted wife of 55 years, Dorothy Steck Morman; loving children, Kimberly Calpin and her husband, Mick, Brian Morman and his wife, Leticia; beloved grandchildren, Jamie and Douglas Owen, Erin and Michael Alascio, Shelby, Natalia and Daniel Morman; and his cherished great-grandchildren, Dresden and Jaxx Owen, Kayden Morman, Aubree and Gavin Alascio and Roman Hicks. The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave, S.W. (at Crain Hwy), in Glen Burnie, on Friday, Dec. 13th , from 4-8 PM. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, 11:30 AM, in the funeral home chapel with a visitation prior from 10:30-11:30 AM. Interment Glen Haven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to at . For condolences, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Dec. 11, 2019