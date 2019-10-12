"I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness which the Lord, the righteous Judge shall give me at that day…"11 Timothy 4:6-8 On the morning of Wednesday, October 9, 2019 George Louis Williams Sr. entered into rest at home in Severn, MD. George was born on November 24, 1929 in Chowan County, Edenton, NC to the late Eugenia (Roulhac) Williams and Jesse Williams. George affectionately known as "Georgie Boy" received his education in North Carolina. Additional education was received in the U.S. Army. George was devoted to his family and friends. His hobbies included fishing, gardening and spades professional. He would not play with amateur players. George was married twice. In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by three siblings and his son Charles Williams. George Leaves to cherish his memory his brother Edward Williams, his sister Alice Gray, his children Bertha Ann, George Jr. (Jennifer), Sharon Lynette, seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and a host of nephews and nieces. George also had special friends: George France, Leo Sparks, James Fahie, Buddy Potts, Tyra Richardson, Jo Barnes, Innetta Johnson, Alice W. Parker, Donald Hicks, and Ronnie Hill. Friends may call on the family Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 from 6 - 9 PM with Funeral Service at 11:30 AM on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at the family owned Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, 421 Crain Hwy. S.E., Glen Burnie, MD 21061.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 12, 2019