Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory 2973 Solomons Island Road Edgewater , MD 21037 (410)-956-4488 Send Flowers Obituary

George William McGeeney, 59, an 8-year resident of Atlanta, GA, died on February 21, 2020, in Baltimore, MD of heart failure. Born July 18, 1960, in Los Angeles, CA, he graduated from the University of Maryland Baltimore County with a degree in Economics where he was a star lacrosse player, helping the school win the 1980 NCAA Division II championship. In 1982 he was a Division I First Team All-American and was awarded the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association's Schmeisser Award, which is given to the nation's top defenseman. After graduation, he helped lead the U.S. national team to world championships in 1986 and 1990 and played professional lacrosse for the Baltimore Thunder. He is a member of the UMBC Athletic Hall of Fame and was inducted into the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame in 2002. George was employed at various companies throughout his career including Pepsico for over 12 years, ARC-Denver for six years, CSC/Air-Serv for over seven years, and most recently his dream job as the Chief Operating Officer for U.S. Lacrosse. He was a member of Buckhead Church in Atlanta, GA. George is survived by his wife, Astrid McGeeney, and their daughter Mia Sophia McGeeney of Atlanta, GA , his first wife Patrice McGeeney and their two children, Kailey Logan McGeeney of Birmingham, AL, and Hunter William McGeeney of Arlington, Virginia; and four siblings, Mike McGeeney of Annapolis, MD, John McGeeney of Loveland, OH, Timothy McGeeney of Pennington, NJ, and Connie Baker of Florida; three sisters-in-law, Michelle, Kristin Diane, and Andreina; and three brothers-in-law, James Baker, Otto Seijas, and Ricardo Seijas. Family and friends are invited to the visitation on Thursday, February 27, 2020, from 10:00 am until his funeral service begins at 12:00 pm at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD 21037. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in George's memory to US Lacrosse, 2 Loveton Circle, Sparks, MD 21152 or on-line at

George William McGeeney, 59, an 8-year resident of Atlanta, GA, died on February 21, 2020, in Baltimore, MD of heart failure. Born July 18, 1960, in Los Angeles, CA, he graduated from the University of Maryland Baltimore County with a degree in Economics where he was a star lacrosse player, helping the school win the 1980 NCAA Division II championship. In 1982 he was a Division I First Team All-American and was awarded the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association's Schmeisser Award, which is given to the nation's top defenseman. After graduation, he helped lead the U.S. national team to world championships in 1986 and 1990 and played professional lacrosse for the Baltimore Thunder. He is a member of the UMBC Athletic Hall of Fame and was inducted into the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame in 2002. George was employed at various companies throughout his career including Pepsico for over 12 years, ARC-Denver for six years, CSC/Air-Serv for over seven years, and most recently his dream job as the Chief Operating Officer for U.S. Lacrosse. He was a member of Buckhead Church in Atlanta, GA. George is survived by his wife, Astrid McGeeney, and their daughter Mia Sophia McGeeney of Atlanta, GA , his first wife Patrice McGeeney and their two children, Kailey Logan McGeeney of Birmingham, AL, and Hunter William McGeeney of Arlington, Virginia; and four siblings, Mike McGeeney of Annapolis, MD, John McGeeney of Loveland, OH, Timothy McGeeney of Pennington, NJ, and Connie Baker of Florida; three sisters-in-law, Michelle, Kristin Diane, and Andreina; and three brothers-in-law, James Baker, Otto Seijas, and Ricardo Seijas. Family and friends are invited to the visitation on Thursday, February 27, 2020, from 10:00 am until his funeral service begins at 12:00 pm at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD 21037. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in George's memory to US Lacrosse, 2 Loveton Circle, Sparks, MD 21152 or on-line at https://give.uslacrosse.org/give/263260/#!/donation/checkout An online guestbook is available at: Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 25, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close