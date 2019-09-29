George W. Muller Jr., age 72, died of a cardiac arrest on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at his home in Crofton, Maryland. George was born in Brooklyn, New York, on January 10, 1947, He graduated from Andover (MA) High School in 1965 and from Brown University in 1969. He obtained his masters degree in English from the University of Rhode Island and pursued doctoral studies in English at Indiana University. He retired after thirty years of service with the federal government as a information technology professional. Predeceased by his father, George W. Muller Sr. In 1965, George is survived by his longtime companion and wife, Delice E. Richards; his son, Charles T. Muller of Washington, DC; and his mother, Jeanne B. Muller of Arlington, VA. He also is survived by his four younger siblings; Kathleen Muller (Michael Wright) of Harwich, MA; William Muller (Kathleen Benarick) of Worton, MD; Christopher Muller of Arlington, VA; and Eileen Muller of Manchester, CT. Five nieces and nephews survive him as well.George was also predeceased by a stepson, Keating VanDorsten. A celebration of his life will be held at 1 pm on October 12, 2019 at the Killarney House Irish Restaurant in Davidsonville, MD The family requests that in lieu of flowers contributions be made to the Brown University Alumni Fund.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019