George Nicholas Eberl was born in Great Falls, Montana on May 4th, 1951 to Carl and Helen Eberl, joining sister Carlene and brother Jerry. George graduated CMR in 1969 and later earned his MS in computer science from Johns Hopkins. After enlisting in the US Army, he went on to a career in electrical and computer engineering. Maryland became his home for many years. George was very close to and proud of his daughter-like niece Negar and remained friends with ex-wife Sohayla. George spent the last weeks of his life on a road trip from Maryland to Montana accompanied by his two beloved German Shepherds. All three of them shared love with Carlene, her son Scott in Ohio. Then on to Great Falls, MT for more bonding with Jerry and Lindy, their family -Lyla, Spencer, and Piper Pepos and Levi, Sarah, Maclyn and Barrett Eberl. On October 1, 2019, while returning to Maryland, George and his devoted dogs perished in an automobile accident in Indiana. Not only was George well educated and a brilliant engineer, but he was also kind, loving and easy-going. Known for giving thoughtful gifts with special meanings, it is fitting that his final gift was a donation of organs and tissue. There will be no service per his request. You left us much too soon, we cherish every memory. Rest in peace George, 68 years well-lived and well-loved.

