George Nicklas Redolf, Jr. passed away on November 18, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Nancy M. Redolf; devoted father of Anthony P. Redolf, Mark E. Redolf, Penny M. Harrison and the late Darlene A. Furley; dear grandfather of 11 and great grandfather of 9. George was predeceased by his parents George and Sue, his 2 brothers and 1 grandchild. He is survived by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. George was born on April 27, 1937 in Baltimore and passed away on November 18, 2019 at Holy Cross Hospital. He worked until retirement for both A&P and Lucky's Grocery Stores. He was also a Volunteer Fireman for Green Haven. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, being in the outdoors, playing softball, camping, traveling, taking cruises and especially spending time with his family. He will be dearly missed by all. Family and friends are invited to call at the family owned and operated McCULLY-POLYNIAK FUNERAL HOME, P.A. 3204 Mountain Road Pasadena, Maryland 21122 on Thursday November 21, 2019 from 3-5 & 7-9 PM. Where a funeral service will be held on Friday November 22, 2019 at 11 AM. Interment Glen Haven Memorial Park.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 20, 2019