The Capital Gazette

George Redolf Jr. (1937 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Redolf Jr..
Service Information
McCully Polyniak Funeral Home
3204 Mountain Rd
Pasadena, MD
21122
(410)-255-2381
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
McCully Polyniak Funeral Home
3204 Mountain Rd
Pasadena, MD 21122
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
McCully Polyniak Funeral Home
3204 Mountain Rd
Pasadena, MD 21122
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
McCully Polyniak Funeral Home
3204 Mountain Rd
Pasadena, MD 21122
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

George Nicklas Redolf, Jr. passed away on November 18, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Nancy M. Redolf; devoted father of Anthony P. Redolf, Mark E. Redolf, Penny M. Harrison and the late Darlene A. Furley; dear grandfather of 11 and great grandfather of 9. George was predeceased by his parents George and Sue, his 2 brothers and 1 grandchild. He is survived by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. George was born on April 27, 1937 in Baltimore and passed away on November 18, 2019 at Holy Cross Hospital. He worked until retirement for both A&P and Lucky's Grocery Stores. He was also a Volunteer Fireman for Green Haven. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, being in the outdoors, playing softball, camping, traveling, taking cruises and especially spending time with his family. He will be dearly missed by all. Family and friends are invited to call at the family owned and operated McCULLY-POLYNIAK FUNERAL HOME, P.A. 3204 Mountain Road Pasadena, Maryland 21122 on Thursday November 21, 2019 from 3-5 & 7-9 PM. Where a funeral service will be held on Friday November 22, 2019 at 11 AM. Interment Glen Haven Memorial Park.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 20, 2019
bullet Firefighters
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.