George Rocawich, Jr. , 89 resident of Millersville, Md., died on March 11, 2020 at Hospice of the Chesapeake. He was born May 3, 1930 to George and Cecelia Rocawich (deceased) in Cleveland, Ohio. He attended Holy Name and West Tech High schools. He enlisted in the Navy at age 16 in 1946 and spent 9 years in cryptography with the Naval Security Group. Duty stations were: Washington, DC; aircraft carriers USS FDR, Midway and Coral Sea; Port Lyautey, French Morocco, and ; Cheltenham, MD. He continued his cryptologic career at the National Security Agency (NSA) from 1955 to 1988. Following his retirement, he returned to NSA for 7 more years as a re-employed annuitant. Subsequently, he worked another 7 years for the Richards Group (a townhouse development) in Crofton, MD. George was a member of: the Naval Cryptologic Veterans Association; Phoenix Society; American Philatelic Society; Annapolis and Bowie Stamp Clubs. He is survived by his wife of 64 years Frances D. Rocawich (nee Kissinger): daughters Cynthia Kneavel of Glen Burnie, Valerie Olienyk of Severna Park; and son George Rocawich (Patrick Lynch) of Alexandria VA.; and sister Jeannette M. Benda of Highland Hts., OH. Memorial services and internment will be held at Veterans Cemetery in Crownsville on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 2:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The PO Box 96280, Washington, DC 20077-7491 or to Hospice of the Chesapeake 90 Ritchie Hwy., Pasadena, MD 21122-4303.

