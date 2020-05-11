My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
George Edward Rossiter, 75, of Annapolis, Maryland passed away on May 1, 2020. He was born to Joseph and Avis Rossiter on July 23, 1944 in Washington, D.C. He was raised in Mount Rainer, Maryland and resided in various locations in Maryland. He attended Northwestern High School, University of Maryland for his bachelor's degree and Johns Hopkins University for his master's degree. He spent most of his adult life residing in Arnold, Maryland. George (Bud) was a teacher in Anne Arundel County and a loving father and grandfather to his three daughters and five grandchildren. He enjoyed reading, politics and history but nothing brought him more happiness than to spend time with his family and many close friends. He is survived by three daughters – Shannon Rossiter Berry and husband Greg of Monument, Colorado, Keerin Kathleen McGill and husband Ryan of Arnold, and Colleen Kelly Brackenridge and husband Glenn of Lawndale, California – and by his former wife Dolores Wallis of Arnold; by his five grandchildren – Mia, Kendall and Colin Berry and Lacey and Nash McGill; by his twin brother Leo J. Rossiter (and wife Beth) of West Fenwick Island, DE, brother Eugene S. Kline (and wife Jeanie) of East Potomac, his brother-in-law John R. Morrison of Selbyville, DE and sister-in-law Del Kline of Derwood. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Avis Rossiter, his sister Marie R. Morrison, and his brother James B. Kline. Due to the current climate, there will be a family-only graveside service held at Lakemont Memorial Gardens but once restrictions are lifted a Mass will be held at St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church and Celebration of Life afterward will be planned to honor him. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that contributions be made in his name to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Disease research.
Published in The Capital Gazette on May 11, 2020.