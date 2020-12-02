George Myers Sliker, 73, died November 22, 2020 due to complications from a stroke. George was born in Washington, DC on Feb.23, 1947 to Helen Margaretta Beale Sasscer Sliker of Upper Marlboro, MD and Roland Ellsworth Sliker (Col. USAF, Ret.), of Bergen , PA.. During George's earliest years, his father's military career took the family to Puerto Rico, Shreveport, LA and St. Augustine, FL, culminating in a family post to Panama, where the wonders of fishing and jungle prowling inspired 10-year-old George for life. The family returned to the Sasscer family homestead in Upper Marlboro during his teenage years. George attended Staunton Military School, followed by college at Western Maryland College, Westminster, MD majoring in biology. He returned home to the family farm to raise tobacco and begin a fledgling nursery which became Green Landing Nursery. In the mid 1980's, George and his wife Maggie established a garden center offering commercial and residential landscaping services in Southern Maryland and the Washington, DC area. His self-confident, calm demeanor, good will and dry sense of humor helped George engage with clients on large and small landscaping projects. Many became his lifelong friends and can point proudly to the beautiful plantings George installed on their properties. The beauty he provided to our communities is his legacy. Professionally, George was a contributing member of Prince George's County Chapter of the Maryland Forestry Board, The American Horticulture Society, and American Association of Nurserymen. George enjoyed socializing with friends as a member of the Southern Maryland Society, Vansville Farmers Club, the Marlborough Hunt Club, and Trinity Episcopal Church. He spent many happy days fishing and crabbing on the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries, never tiring of the sport. George's talent for fileting fish was legendary, as were his cooking skills. His favorite dishes included Thanksgiving turkey, and on Valentine's Day, steaks and lobster tails. An avid reader, he loved recommending books to friends. He is survived by his beloved wife Marguerite (Maggie) Johnson Sliker and dear son Henry Hill Sliker, age 30, sisters Mary (Jim) Benson, Upper Marlboro, and Helen Sliker of Rock Hill, SC, three nieces, one nephew and two great-nephews as well as numerous Southern Maryland cousins, fast friends, and esteemed colleagues in the farming, nursery and construction businesses. There are no immediate funeral plans due to the pandemic. A fish fry is hoped for in the spring of 2021. Memorial donations in George's name may be made to the American Chestnut Land Trust, a land conservancy in Calvert County, MD.



