George Taylor Lawson died Jan. 20, 2020. George was born in So. Norfolk, Virginia in 1935, son of the late Marie Lawson Kissell and Raymond D. Lawson. He served his country proudly in the United States Army. He Studied Architecture at Virginia Tech and Interior Design at the Modern School of Design in Boston. George married Nendy Ball in 1962 and opened his commercial design firm, Lawson Design Corp. in 1968 in Washington, D. C. Later in 1972 he moved the family and business to Annapolis where he designed and built their home on Church Creek. George was well respected in the restaurant business for designing or redesigning many landmark restaurants in the Annapolis area and all over the United States. In 1978 he designed and co-owned Mums Restaurant at city dock in Annapolis, Sorry Charlie's and Strawboss Restaurants in College Park were opened in the 1980's. In the 1990's he designed and co-owned five Red Hot & Blue Restaurants in North Carolina. In early 2000 he opened Lawsons on the Hudson with daughter Kendyl and son-in-law Scott. Lawsons on the Hudson was a combination of antique furniture items to quirky one of a kind accessories. George's acclaimed designs for restaurants and commercial spaces have been published in many trade magazines and local press over the years. He was an Architectural/Interior Design guest critic at the Maryland Institute College of Art in Baltimore. In the 1980's he was instrumental in organizing the Annapolis Raft Races and the Aqua Fest at city dock in Annapolis. He was president of the Annapolis Business Plaza and an active member of Wilelinor Estates Community. As well as being an accomplished cabinet and furniture maker he was a sailing enthusiast and was an avid reader. After retiring George volunteered at BIG (Books for International Goodwill). Following George's wishes there will be no internment at this time as George donated his body to the Maryland Anatomy Board to support scientific research. A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date. He is survived by his wife Nendy of 58 years, his daughter Kendyl Lawson (Scott Stusek); son Taylor Lawson, (Chanda Lawson) and their two sons Caden & Beckett Lawson. In lieu of flowers, the family request any donations be made in his name to the s Project or The SPCA at 1815 Bay Ridge Av. Annapolis, 21403

