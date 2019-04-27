Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Tormey. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

George Lawrence Tormey, 79, passed away at his home in Deale, Maryland on April 26, 2019. Born on July 24, 1939 in Taunton, Massachusetts, he was the son of the late Mary E. and George L. Tormey. A graduate of Northeastern University in Boston with a Bachelor's Degree, Mr. Tormey was a Computer Systems Analyst with the Census Bureau. He was of the Catholic faith. In addition to his parents, Mr. Tormey was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ruth Coombs Tormey; sister Anne M. Dost.He is survived by his niece Kathleen York and her family; and many in-laws and extended family members and friends. Gathering on Tuesday April 30, 2019 from 10AM until 11AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 4590 St Joseph Way, Pomfret, Maryland 20675. Interment to follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Elks Lodge #2528 Building Fund, 6022 Drum Point Road, Deale, Maryland 20751-9704.

