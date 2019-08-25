George W. Belt (1929 - 2019)
Service Information
Evangel Cathedral
13901 Central Ave
Upper Marlboro, MD 20774
Service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Evangel Cathedral Church (Chapel)
13901 Central Avenue
Upper Marlboro, MD
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Evangel Cathedral Church (Chapel)
13901 Central Avenue
Upper Marlboro, MD
Obituary
George W. Belt, of Annapolis, 89, peacefully entered into eternal rest on the night of August 17, 2019, surrounded by his family. He leaves to cherish his memory his devoted and loving children and a host of friends whose lives he touched in many ways. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Evangel Cathedral Church (Chapel) located at 13901 Central Avenue, Upper Marlboro, MD. Visitation gathering at 10:00 AM, followed by service at 11:00 AM.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019
