George Wesley Carter, Jr., 87, a 46- year resident of Davidsonville and previously of Dundalk, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Anne Arundel Medical Center surrounded by his family. George was born on March 15, 1932, to the late Ines and George Carter, Sr. He served his country in the US Army during the Korean War. He worked as an illustrator supervisor with the Dept. of the Navy at the US Navy Yard. He was a 46-year member of Davidsonville United Methodist Church and his interests included playing the guitar and keyboard and power tools. George was also an avid traveler and enjoyed camping. In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by his sister, Ines. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Sara Carter, one child, Georgia Carter and one brother, Fred Carter. Friends and family are invited to celebrate George's life on Friday, February 7 from 6 to 8 pm at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD 21037, where his funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 8 at 11 am. Interment will follow at Lakemont Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD 21122. Online condolences may be made at: KalasFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 7, 2020