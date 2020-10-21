1/1
George W. Herpel Jr.
1936 - 2020
George William Herpel Jr of Lakeshore, MD passed peacefully in his sleep on October 19th 2020. George was born on May 2, 1936 in Lakeshore MD where he would live for much of his life. He is a graduate of Glen Burnie High school. He served in the Coast Gaurd for many years after being discharged he worked for and eventually retired from Fort Meade as a Civilian Mechanic. George also spent many years as a Volunteer with the Lake Shore Fire Department. He enjoyed adventuring, antique cars, and breakfast at Cookies Kitchen. He loved his friends and could often be found in their company enjoying coffee and conversation. George will be remembered for his witty humor and charming smile. He was a lifelong member of Magothy Methodist Church. George is survived by his loving wife of 27 years Janet Rosalie, six children Jackie, Kim, Merce, Rosie, Sandy, and Vinnie, and his dog Daisy. As well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren. Preceding him in death are his Father George, mother Estelle, brother Rob, his first wife Joan, and son Sal. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, October 21st from 3:00 until 5:00 at Stallings Funeral Home 3111 Mountain Rd Pasadena, MD 21122 A private internment will be held at a later date. Please be aware that, due to county-mandated COVID-19 restrictions, Stallings Funeral Home is only allowing 60 people in the building at a time and face coverings must be worn while inside. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in George Herpel's name to your local Volunteer Fire department.

Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Viewing
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Stallings Funeral Home
Stallings Funeral Home
3111 Mountain Road
Pasadena, MD 21122
410-360-1770
