George W. Wieland, 80, a 38 year resident of Pasadena, MD and formerly of Glen Burnie and Washington, D.C., died at his home on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Mr. Wieland was born on May 24, 1940 in Washington, D.C. to the late Charles and Marie Wieland. He served for 37 years at the Coast Guard Yard, starting as a 19 year old Sheet Metal Apprentice through retirement as the Yard Superintendent, and was also a member of the Retirees Association. Outside of work, he enjoyed collecting model trains, taking cruises, and traveling across the country to visit different national parks - he ultimately made it to 49 of the 50 states. George was also a longtime member of Our Lady of the Chesapeake Catholic Church where he served as an usher. In addition to his parents, Mr. Wieland is preceded in death by his sister, Margie Tucker. He is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Rose Wieland; son, Joseph Wieland and his wife, Mindy; daughter, Angie Bois and her husband, Mark; brothers, Charles, Bill, and James Wieland; 4 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment private. For online condolences, and to check back for service details, please visit: stallingsfh.com