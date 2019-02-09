Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Wilkinson Jr.. View Sign

George Carl Wilkinson, Jr. of Denton died on February 6, 2019 at USMC Easton. He was 65.Born in Washington D.C. on September 28, 1953 he was the oldest of 8 children of the late George Carl Wilkinson, Sr. and Doris M. Bryant. George attended school in Edgewater MD, and began his career as a mechanic in the Edgewater area. In the late 1980's, he began driving a truck for J.B. Hunt which took him all throughout the United States and Canada. He retired in 2010 and made the Eastern Shore his forever home. In his retirement, George spent his free time building motorcycles.George's family was the most important part of his life. He is survived by his sister, Bonnie Wilkinson of Greensboro, MD; brothers, Charles Wilkinson and his wife, Bonnie, of Denton, MD, Richard Wilkinson of Leonardtown, MD, Michael Wilkinson of West Union WV, Douglas Wilkinson of Greensboro, MD, James Wilkinson of West Union WV, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother Timothy Wilkinson.A funeral service will be held at 12 pm on Tuesday February 12 at Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home in Greensboro, MD, where friends and family may visit beginning at 11 am. Burial will follow at Greensboro Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Kidney Foundation.

