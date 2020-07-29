Georgia "Joy" Evans Behringer died at the age of 78 years old on July 16, 2020 from pneumonia/ COVID-19 at Lee Memorial HealthPark Medical Center in Fort Myers, Florida. She leaves behind a daughter, Melanie (Moreland) Bowen, and two grandchildren, Gabrielle and Garrett Espinosa, along with so many others who knew her as their second Mom or surrogate grandmother - their "Mom-Mom." Joy was the matriarch of her family, the one who always held everyone together - their glue. She loved her daughter and grandchildren more than life. Joy was born in Annapolis, MD to George Sims and Helen (Alton) Sims on Ocober 11, 1941. At a young age she moved to Tangipahoa, LA and lived there until she turned 18 and returned to Annapolis where she worked for the C & P Telephone Co. She married Otto Moreland on September 15, 1963, and had one daughter, Melanie Michelle. Otto died on June 25, 1975. She later married Harold Behringer on March 16, 1978, and was again widowed on February 10, 2005. While in Glen Burnie she worked for many years at Giant Food and Pharmacy as a pharmacy technician. She retired shortly prior to the birth of her granddaughter to become a full-time caretaker of her grandkids. When the grandkids started school at St. Paul's Lutheran Church and School, she took a job in the kitchen to be close to them. She remained at St. Paul's until 2013 when she, her daughter and grandkids moved to Ft. Myers, FL. Joy loved reading, gardening, cooking and watching cooking shows, and spending as much time possible with her family. Those who knew her described her as "remarkable", "amazing", "incredible", "loving", and a "cool lady". To most who knew her she was considered their "best" or "dearest" friend. She was also known for her early morning text messages. She had a heart as big as the sky and was warm and giving to anyone she met. She will be dearly missed. She is survived by her daughter Melanie Bowen and her grandchildren Gabrielle and Garrett Espinosa. Joy is being cremated and no services are being held as a precaution during the pandemic. Donations in her honor can be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
