Georgia Lee Cortina, beloved wife of Joseph Cortina, Sr., and mother of her five children, Gloria, Joey, Frankie, Maria and Peggy, passed away on March 2, 2019. Our, beloved Georgia/ AKA Wimpy, was born on October 12, 1935 in Hyattsville, Maryland, to Percy Edward Glascock and Mildred Marie Cope. Georgia was preceded in death by her two beloved sons, Joseph C. Cortina, Jr., and Frank E. A. Cortina. She is survived by her husband, Joe Cortina; her three daughters, Gloria Taylor, Maria Cohee, and Peggy Stefko, along with her 23 beautiful grandchildren and 19 great-grands-Quite the legacy!Georgia was especially fond of spending time with Joe and the kids. Countless were the times, she faithfully prepared Sunday dinners to bring them all together, creating much opportunity for strong and lasting family bonds. Spontaneous to fun, she was notorious for dressing up like the Easter-Bunny or 'Santee-Clause' making her grand and jovially entrance in full character, her grandbabies eyes would come wide with wonder, and all hearts filled with delight. She sure did love the kids. She was also an avid gardener, gleaning great pleasure from her amazing abilities to make things grow. Always being the adventurer, she'd spontaneously announce, "Wake-up kids, we're going to the beach!" And if a cloud dare surface, she'd sing it away with the, "Here comes the sun", song. And it worked... Once there, we'd play in the warm sand, find seashells worth far more than gold, dig for sand crabs, surf the waves, and wait for the low tide to tell the sun it was time to go down. She had a wonderful way of capturing the moments. Then off to the cottage and with full bellies, we'd play games in the brilliance of night and catch the fireflies, till all fell asleep. It taught us to appreciate the simple. She later helped her boy Joe, run a tackle shop there. She found time to engage with her many friends, even belonged to the Ferndale Community Club. Georgia always had a genuine willingness to help out wherever she could, in fact, she fed on it. All in all, she was quite a gal and she will be deeply missed by everyone whose life she's ever touched.The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave. SW (at Crain Hwy) on Wednesday, March 6th from 3-5 & 7-9 pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Trinity Church on Thursday at 10 AM. Interment Glen Haven Mem. Park. For further information, please visit

1 2nd Avenue SW

Glen Burnie , MD 21061

