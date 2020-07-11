My mother, Georgia Plastiras Morgan, often said, "I'd rather play golf than make love!" That was just one of the many funny, direct, and unabashed comments she made over the years. She was a larger than life woman, an extremely loyal friend, a loving and super giving mother, and the greatest "Yia Yia" (Grandma) with the biggest heart I have ever known. She passed away unexpectedly but peacefully of natural causes on July 7, 2020 at the age of 80 (not from Covid). Georgia Plastiras Morgan was born in 1939 in Coatesville, PA and was raised in Pottstown, PA by her loving parents Theodore and Effie Plastiras who came here from Trikala, Greece. As a young girl, Georgia was vivacious and energetic. She worked at "Browns Grill," her family's popular restaurant in the heart of Pottstown. After attending Washington Elementary School she went one on to graduate from Pottstown High School. She attended Wesley Junior College for 2 years and then transferred to American University where she graduated with a degree in Education in 1961. During her studies at American University, Georgia had the opportunity to work on Capitol Hill as an assistant during the semesters. Among her secretarial duties, she particularly loved the task of reading letters from the children of constituents seeking entry into one of the various military academies. She would evaluate the letters and pass on those most deserving to the Congressman. After working as a 5th Grade Teacher for 5 years and managing classrooms of 30 students with no helpers, she came to the realization that she did not like teaching in the traditional sense despite receiving her college degree in education. After a seven-year courtship she married Frank A. "Skip" Morgan on June 26, 1965 who she loved dearly. Michael, her only child, was born in 1967. They first lived in Willow Grove, PA, before relocating to Lansing, MI, and then to Youngstown, OH where she learned to play golf at Tippecanoe Country Club, a game she would play for the rest of her life. Georgia loved those 5 years in Youngstown, and she made many lifelong friends with whom she kept in touch to this day. Eventually the family settled in Arnold, MD in 1976 and she has lived there ever since. Besides the golf bug, Georgia found a passion for selling Real Estate… Georgia became a Licensed Realtor in October of 1978 and first worked at Charles H. Steffey Realtors, where she quickly became a Top Producing Agent, winning award after award for being their Top Sales Leader. After a couple of different career moves, she settled at the Long & Foster Severna Park Office in March of 1988 and "lit up" their sales achieving "Hall of Fame" Status with the Long & Foster's Lifetime Gold Team Chairman's Club. During her real estate tenure, Georgia sold over 100 million dollars of real estate and always worked hard and diligently on behalf of her clients, winning numerous accolades and awards including the National Association of Realtors prestigious Emeritus Award last year for her "dedication to the real estate profession, her clients and ethics of the industry." She was also a Lifetime Member of the Distinguished Sales Achievement Club (DSAC). During her time in real estate, Georgia started an airline career in 1986 and joined Piedmont Airlines, which later became US Airways, working as a Customer Service Representative at BWI Airport. She liked working all areas from the boarding gate to the ticket counter and she loved the opportunity to travel, especially to her beloved Greece. Everyone who worked with Georgia at the airline had their favorite "Georgia Story" remembering her great laugh and her love for life and she left an indelible mark on her US Airways family and was greatly missed when she retired in 2001. Georgia was also devoted to acting in community theater and was a big hit at Colonial Players, having played the lead roles in "I Hate Hamlet" and "Nude with Violin," to name a few. She loved the theatre in general and watched Turner Classic Movies all the time - she could name all the actors and plots on virtually every single movie. In fact, she would often speed dial or text her son to turn on TMC to watch one of her favorite movies. She would say, "Hurry turn on TMC." There may have been a movie on that stared Doris Day, or maybe a showing of "North by Northwest", or perhaps one of the "Thin Man" movies, all among her favorites. "You'll love this one and tell my granddaughter Lane to watch with us. She'll love it too." Georgia loved to cook, and Greek Easter was her favorite holiday! She could roast a sensational lamb and would make baklava, spanakopita and a Greek lentil soup known as "Fakes," a staple of traditional Greek cuisine from scratch. Despite her cooking talents, she also loved the lobster bisque at Congressional Country Club and the New England clam chowder and the hot turkey sandwiches from Chartwell Country Club. Georgia loved her grandchildren more than life itself and really enjoyed cooking breakfast with them, showing them how to scramble eggs and prepare sausage "sticks." She loved to swim with them, tell them stories, make sweets, bring them gifts – they were her world. Georgia enjoyed listening to music and her favorite songs included Caribbean Queen by Billy Ocean, Wildfire by Michael Murphy, and Year of the Cat by Al Stewart. She loved to visit warm climates - the Caribbean was her favorite, especially Barbados and her home country of Greece. She was an active member of the Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church for many years and enjoyed going to dinner with "The Greek Ladies" Helen and Irma to give the Friday night dining experience "critique" and of course Georgia would almost always send a portion back letting the establishment know what they could do better! LOL. But her absolute favorite social activity was playing golf. She would joyfully play on any course, but Chartwell was her favorite especially the Mother-Son annual tournament held every August at Chartwell Country Club. Georgia Plastiras Morgan is survived by her son Michael T. Morgan of St. Michaels, MD, her daughter-in-law Jennifer Lane Morgan, her 2 grandchildren Lane and Livingston Morgan, her first cousin Chris S. Laiakis of Athens, Greece and her niece Evagelia C. Laiakis of Chevy Chase, MD. Flowers and well wishes can be sent to the Kalas Funeral Home at 2973 Solomons Island Road, Edgewater, MD, 21037; Phone: 410-956-4488. Visitations can be made on Monday July 13th from 7-9 pm, Tuesday July 14th from 2-4 pm & 6-8 pm. The funeral service and interment will be private. Online guestbook available at:



