Guest Book View Sign Service Information John M. Taylor Funeral Home 147 DUKE OF GLOUCESTER ST Annapolis , MD 21401 (410)-263-4422 Memorial service 10:30 AM St Mary's Church Annapolis , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

In loving memory of Gerald Edmund Brockhurst who passed away on July 24, 2019 at age 76 after a brief illness. Jerry, a resident of Annapolis, Maryland for the past 20 years lived a life that embraced the Catholic faith. Jerry was the only child born to Frances Tanguay Brockhurst and Edmund Harrington Brockhurst in Montclair, New Jersey. Jerry grew up in West Chester, Pennsylvania and attended Cornell University in an ROTC program. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering. He was commissioned in the Air Force after graduation and served 3 1/2 years active duty; he remained in the Air Force reserves as a Lieutenant Colonel for more than 20 years. He earned his Master of Business Administration from NYU. In 1987, he married Marie Haxton and they lived in Arlington, Virginia while both were working for MCI. In 1989, they moved to Chicago to join a telecommunications start-up company; they remained in Chicago for ten years and then moved to Annapolis to live on the water. He thoroughly enjoyed boating, whether it was sail or power. He spent his free time in the outdoors where he biked, camped, hiked and sailed. Jerry loved his family dearly and had the good fortune of being able to instill and nurture good values while having family fun and lots of laughs. Seeing his children graduate from their schools made him quietly proud. Jerry has left behind a wide variety of friends, some who date back to his childhood. He would never miss the breakfast club at Gus's or pass up a beer with a friend. These many friends will raise a glass to Jerry, a kind man of devout faith. Jerry is survived by Marie, his wife of 32 years, his beloved children Jacqueline, Lauren, and Keith; as well as two cousins, Phil Walker and Susan Walker. There will be a memorial service on Tuesday, July 30th at 10:30 am at St Mary's Church in Annapolis. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Jerry's honor to The Key School, 534 Hillsmere Dr, Annapolis, MD 21403 An online guest book is available at

