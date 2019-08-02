|
|
Gerald James Markey, aka Jerry, passed away on July 29, 2019. He was born a first generation American in New York City on February 6, 1935, and grew up in The Bronx as the only child of John and Mary Markey, Irish immigrants. He attended Mt. St. Michael Academy, excelling in basketball, football and baseball. A 1958 graduate of Manhattan College, he was inducted into the Manhattan College Hall of Fame for baseball in 1995. Jerry served as an electrical engineer with the Federal Aviation Administration for 43 years, with over 10 years as the Director of Spectrum Engineering. He retired in 2001, and began his series of "retirement jobs" with Walden Golf Club, the public library, and Toth Distribution Services; he also traveled, including his lifelong dream: a trip to the Holy Land in Jerusalem in 2011. Jerry was proud of his Irish heritage and was a member of the Ancient Order of the Hibernians, Charles Carroll Division. He was an avid sports fan, ardently rooting for his NY Giants, NY Rangers, Mets, the Baysox, and later the Nationals. He volunteered at the Babe Ruth Museum for many years, and often volunteered through the Knights of Columbus and Sacred Heart Parish in Bowie, where he was a parishioner for over 25 years. He was known for his gregarious nature, his love of dogs (especially his chocolate lab Guinness), and his legendary backward somersaults on many a dance floor. He was the beloved husband of 55 years to Veronica "Ronnie" Markey; father to John, James, Marianne, Patrick and Colleen; father-in-law to Sean Carney, Kathryn Markey, Deon Markey, and James McGuinn; and the adored "Papa" of Corrin, Taylor, Patrick, Andrew, William, Gerald, Charlotte, Jack, Kelsie, Sophie and Julia. Family will receive friends at Beall Funeral Home, 6512 NW Crain Hwy. (Rt. 3 South), Bowie, MD on Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 2pm to 5pm. A funeral mass will be held at Sacred Heart Church, 16501 Annapolis Rd. Bowie, MD on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 11am. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery. Please view and sign the family's guestbook at: www.beallfuneral.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 2, 2019