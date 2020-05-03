Gerald P. Deosaran
Gerald P. "Jerry" Deosaran, 82, retired business consultant for the Airline Industry and avid golfer. Beloved husband of Lou (Lou Anne Benson), father of John, Paul, and Scott, grandfather of three. Services will be held at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or the American Lung Association. To read the full obituary go to www.fhnfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Capital Gazette on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We only got to know Jerry for a short period in our lives, but we found him to be a good man and nice neighbor. We are so sorry for the familys loss. You are in our prayers.
Larry
Family
One memory I have of Gerald is the time he cut my hair using a bowl. I still get a laugh when I think about it.
Maggie (Dougherty)
Neighbor
