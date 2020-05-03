Gerald P. "Jerry" Deosaran, 82, retired business consultant for the Airline Industry and avid golfer. Beloved husband of Lou (Lou Anne Benson), father of John, Paul, and Scott, grandfather of three. Services will be held at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or the American Lung Association. To read the full obituary go to www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on May 3, 2020.